JACKSON, Edna May (Age 84) Edna May Jackson, of Spokane, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019. She was born to Willard Alvin and Bernice Gould, March 4, 1935, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Edna greatly enjoyed the splendor of nature, dancing to and singing her favorite music, and painting nature scenes. She lived life fully -enjoying simple pleasures and facing life's challenges with determination and acceptance. She believed God was always with her and would provide for and protect her. He was and always did. She was a strong, wise, and honorable woman, steadfast friend, and loving sister and mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Edna is survived by 10 children: Rodney Miller of Marmaduke, AR, Carolyn Wheeler of Richland, MO, Paul Miller of Louisville, KY, Lynn Kelly of Spokane, John Kelly, David Kelly of Garden Grove, CA, Tammy Standifur of Great Falls, MT, Larry Jackson, Tina Jackson of Spokane, and Joseph Jackson of Everett. Edna is also survived by her beloved sister Alice Whitney of Idaho, and her children, along with many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edna deeply loved her children and delighted in the innocence and exuberance of all children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to a children's . At Edna's direction there will be no services.

