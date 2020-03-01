Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edsel Henry HAILE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAILE, Edsel Henry (Age 96) Our beloved father, Edsel Henry Haile, was born in Belgrade, Montana on June 17, 1923. Edsel passed away peacefully in his Spokane home on February 16, 2020, due to natural causes. He was a family man, survived by his children Denise "Denny" and Patrick McDonald, Penny and Garry Forney, and Gary "Corky" and Sheryl Haile. Edsel proudly served as a Merchant Marine during WWII. He was known as a caring man and a loving father, grandfather and husband. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loved ones will remember him as gentle, non-judgmental and selfless. He was a simple man, never living beyond his means. Edsel graduated from Granite High School in Philipsburg, Montana, where he met his dear wife Carol (Huffman) Haile, whom he married at Saint Philips Catholic Church in 1943. The high school sweethearts were happily married for 69 years, until Carol preceded him in death on April 4, 2012. Edsel, Carol and their children moved from Philipsburg, Montana to Spokane, Washington in 1959. Edsel owned and ran multiple gas stations. After selling those, he became an industrial electrician and was a longtime worker at K&N Electric. Edsel retired at age 60. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .

