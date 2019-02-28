Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Allen HALES. View Sign

HALES, Edward Allen Edward Allen Hales passed away in Spokane, WA on February 24, 2019. Edward was born in Spokane on June 5, 1939 to Alfred and Margaret Hales. He was married to his wife, Erlene Powers, on June 8, 1963. He was preceded in death by his wife and two sons-in-law: Larry Lowry and Eric Christensen. He is survived by his brother, Alfred Hales; daughters Merilynn Hoopingarner, Karin Christensen, and Carol Murphy; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life on Thursday, February 28, at 3pm at his home at 3429 N. Hogan, Spokane.

HALES, Edward Allen Edward Allen Hales passed away in Spokane, WA on February 24, 2019. Edward was born in Spokane on June 5, 1939 to Alfred and Margaret Hales. He was married to his wife, Erlene Powers, on June 8, 1963. He was preceded in death by his wife and two sons-in-law: Larry Lowry and Eric Christensen. He is survived by his brother, Alfred Hales; daughters Merilynn Hoopingarner, Karin Christensen, and Carol Murphy; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life on Thursday, February 28, at 3pm at his home at 3429 N. Hogan, Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close