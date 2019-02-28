HALES, Edward Allen Edward Allen Hales passed away in Spokane, WA on February 24, 2019. Edward was born in Spokane on June 5, 1939 to Alfred and Margaret Hales. He was married to his wife, Erlene Powers, on June 8, 1963. He was preceded in death by his wife and two sons-in-law: Larry Lowry and Eric Christensen. He is survived by his brother, Alfred Hales; daughters Merilynn Hoopingarner, Karin Christensen, and Carol Murphy; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life on Thursday, February 28, at 3pm at his home at 3429 N. Hogan, Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 28, 2019