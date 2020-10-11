MATTHEWS, Edward Charles Edward "Ed" Charles Mattews passed away September 30, 2020 at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake. Ed was born November 25, 1936, in Colville, Washington, the son of Howard and Mabel Matthews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his seven siblings. After graduating from Colville High School, Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed in the Philippines and in Hawaii. In 1959, he married fellow Marine, Peggy Jenkins. The couple lived in Colville for a short time then moved to Harrington, Washington, where Ed worked as a farm hand and raised his own cattle. Ed supported the Harrington community and school in many ways. He was a long standing member of the Harrington Lions Club, he helped to build the award winning community float for several years and he enjoyed supporting school activities and athletics. In recent years, Ed enjoyed monthly lunches with his school mates from Colville High, volunteering for the Harrington Food Bank and cheering for the Mariners, the Seahawks and the Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams. Ed never met a stranger and he is remembered for his smile and outgoing nature. He loved kids and animals and was happiest when outside tending his prolific garden, camping and fishing with his family, and spending any time with extended family. Professionally, he is remembered as, "Mr. Goodwrench" for his expert skill as a mechanic. He could repair the most stubborn farm machinery or build just about anything his mind could imagine. Ed is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Kathi (Norm), son Craig (Renee), many beloved nieces and nephews and numerous other family and friends. A private service will occur at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held in early 2021. In his memory, please consider a donation to your local food bank, Hospice of Spokane or the charity of your choice
. Ed's family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and the staff of Guardian Angel Homes for their care.