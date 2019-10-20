PHILIPS, Edward C. May 9, 1929- December 26, 2018 Edward Philips died peacefully on December 26, 2018 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Chicago, IL to Edward and Bessie Philips and grew up in Chicago. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. He lived and retired in Southern California, later moving to Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Luerne and Georgene. He is survived by wife Kathy, children Edward, Janine and Drew, nieces, nephew and six grandchildren. Service will be held October 31, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019