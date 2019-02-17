Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Clay CHAPMAN. View Sign

CHAPMAN, Edward Clay (Age 82) Edward Clay Chapman, of Spokane, WA passed away on February 4th, 2019 A Memorial Service will be held at Life Center Foursquare Church, 1202 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 on February 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Edward "Bud" Chapman was born in Mizpah, Minnesota on October 4th, 1936. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard, WA in 1955. He joined the United States

CHAPMAN, Edward Clay (Age 82) Edward Clay Chapman, of Spokane, WA passed away on February 4th, 2019 A Memorial Service will be held at Life Center Foursquare Church, 1202 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 on February 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Edward "Bud" Chapman was born in Mizpah, Minnesota on October 4th, 1936. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard, WA in 1955. He joined the United States Army in 1956 and was a specialist 4th class. Edward was married to Beverly Chapman (Armstrong) on April 5th, 1965, they were married nearly 54 years. Edward owned Northwest Appliance and TV and was later recognized as the number two salesman in the United States. He won many awards for his sales abilities. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Edward is survived by his wife Beverley Chapman; his six children, Marjorie Pastro, Debbie Van Dok, Bill Chapman, Ron Chapman, Scott Chapman and Mark Chapman; his seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his brother Loren Chapman and sister Patsy Zotovich; his nephews, nieces and the rest of his relatives and friends. Edward is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Captola Chapman and his sister Janet Conglton. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close