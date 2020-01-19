Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward D. ALLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEN, Edward D. (Age 77) Edward D. Allen, a Vietnam Veteran and former U.S. Marine passed away on January 9, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. Ed was born on November 21, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI where he grew up until moving to Spokane with his family in 1956. Ed began work as a general contractor with CM, Ralph Construction. Ed had an exceptional work ethic, skill and talent which landed him in a superintendent role early in his career. CM Ralph closed his business in 1984, and a day or two later, Ed was offered a superintendent position with Goebel Construction. Ed spent the rest of his career working for Goebel on commercial buildings, schools, bridges and dams. Their most recognizable projects included the Spokesman Review building, Upper Falls Condos and the River Park Square Revitalization Project in the heart of downtown Spokane. Ed retired from Goebel in 2010. Ed was a man of few words, but his character spoke volumes. He was hardworking, genuine, patient, loyal, trustworthy, selfless, humble, kind and caring. He spent most of his free time with family and friends out camping, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, golfing or just kicked back with a cold one. Ed was preceded in death by his dad, Marshall Allen and mom, Anna Allen. He is survived by his wife Hazel who he shared 50 years full of love, laughter, and adventure - 46 as husband and wife, daughter Deena Allen and granddaughter Mattie Mularski, brother Bob Allen (Fran), brother Gary (Judy), sister Marsha (Rich), and his two dogs Mork and Scooter. Services for Ed are being held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3pm.

