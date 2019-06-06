FELDHUSEN, Edward D. He was born in Spokane on October 24, 1949 to Edward E. and Rita Feldhusen. He went from his home in Hauser, ID, to the Lord, his parents and grandparents on May 30, 2019. The years of life between were filled with graduation from Rogers High School, working 25+ years for BSFN Railroad and fatherhood to E. Brian, Shaun and Ana Marie (Wyatt). The year 2000, brought the love of his life, Debbie Passow (Feldhusen) into his life. She filled his life with love, fun, travel and three more children, Denver (Tina), Dallas (Amber) and Darci (Nick). 2004 began the adventure as much loved and loving Grandpa to MacKenzie, Keeton, Sebastion, Tilda, Kiera, Pearl, Bella, Kylee, Anni, Vivian, Marshall and Alyssa. Ed enjoyed time at 'the lake' (watch out for firecrackers and firearms), talking to his brothers about cars (GM only) and collecting. Ed is survived by siblings; Dave (Brenda), Greg (Markay), Craig (Traci) Feldhusen and Sheryl (Tim) Kruger; his childhood best friend, Gary Ratzlaff, and numerous nieces and nephews, who will miss Uncle Ed immensely. Service will be at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10th, 2019. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review from June 6 to June 9, 2019