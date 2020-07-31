FOSTER, Edward Dale (Age 61) Edward Foster was unexpectedly taken from his family and friends on July 26, 2020. Ed was born on February 15, 1959 in Spokane, WA. Ed attended Rogers High School went on to complete his education at Spokane Falls Community College, Washington State University (Awarded the Degree of Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration), and Eastern Washington University (Awarded the Degree Master of Business Administration.) Ed worked for WA-DNR for 14 years, then was hired by the Spokane Fire Department in 1996 and recently retired on June 25, 2020 after 27 years of service. Ed (aka Popeye or Buzzsaw) was very proud to serve his community and work along side his brothers and sisters at the Spokane Fire Department. He had many lasting friendships and took joy in telling stories with his great bellowing voice that usually ended with him pounding his fist on the table and laughing. He enjoyed hanging out at his lake place, boating, fishing, hunting, woodcutting, and going huckleberry picking. He also loved to cheer on his two favorite teams, the Zags and the Seahawks. Ed is survived by his fiance Tina Jorgensen and extended family; his father Dale Foster, who he lovingly cared for the last 11 years; his sister Stephanie Jackson and her family of Nevada, and several cousins. His mother Isabelle Foster preceded him in death in 2012. His generosity and kindness has left a huge empty spot in our hearts and he will forever be known as Papa Ed and Uncle Booyah by his extended family. The family is very appreciative and thankful to the Spokane Fire Department and the City of Spokane for their support during this difficult time. "Time flies. Please remember to be kind and do the right thing." Ed's retirement quote. An outdoor celebration of Ed's life will be held at 12:30 pm on August 3, 2020, at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA. Covid restrictions will be observed, masks are required. Reception will be held at a later time due to current health restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store