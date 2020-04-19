Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Donald "Early" LISH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LISH, Edward Donald "Early" April 1, 1938 to April 5, 2020 Donald Edward Lish passed away at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake on Palm Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at the age of 82. The last several months of his life were overshadowed by diabetes and dementia, through which he valiantly worked to preserve his sense of self and his connection to those he loved. Donald was born in Sheridan, WY on April 1st, 1938. He was the youngest of four children born to Leslie Millard Lish and Cleo Evelyn Allison and lived most of his growing up years with his parents and siblings in Hermiston, Oregon, graduating from high school there in 1956. Donald joined the Air Force shortly after graduating, and was stationed overseas in Libya and then in England, where he met the love of his life, Brigid (Breda) Philomena Bourke, while she was attending nursing school in Bedford. They were married St. Patrick's Day, 1962, and began a life together holding much travel and much love. Home was wherever they landed: New Jersey, Maine, Texas, and Illinois; with one daughter born in Middlesex, England and the other born in Valdosta, Georgia. They ultimately chose to make Washington their permanent home and have resided for the past 40 years in Chattaroy. During his time in the military, Donald was trained as a radio operator, worked in air command and as a recruiter, and proudly served his country in the Viet Nam War. He retired as a master sergeant after 23 years with the Air Force, and continued to work at different jobs post 'retirement', including long haul trucking, sales, and S-R delivery. One of his favorite retirement occupations, however, was as caretaker for YMCA Camp Reed, where he was affectionately known as 'Early' Don. Donald was one of those people who just seemed to be good at whatever sport he turned his attention to he played football in England, and racked up boxes of trophies in bowling and darts in the states. Put 'a little money on it' and he would beat any willing competitor in a footrace, a tennis match, or a chess game. He loved to dance with his beautiful wife anytime, anywhere. And his voice, a deep resonant bass, made his singing a hit at any karaoke venue. He loved arm wrestling with his grandsons (and winning!) and keeping his granddaughters close and on their toes. Nothing meant more to him than family. Nothing. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 58 years, Breda Lish, his two daughters Dawn Marie (Sidell) and Anne Marie (Snell), his son-in-law Guy Snell, his seven grandchildren: Bridget Conley, Chelsea Rose and her husband Steve, Ashley Nelson, Carissa Meade, Holden Sidell, Hunter Sidell, and Bleu Sidell, his great-grandchildren Finley Rose and Zoe Rose, and his dear brother, Norman Lish and his family. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Betty Dowd and Evelyn Addison. Donald Lish; the man, the myth, and the legend, will be buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, with memorial services taking place at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

