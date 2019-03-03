Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-9700
For more information about
Edward STURM
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Polson, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward STURM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Earl STURM


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STURM, Edward Earl Edward Earl Sturm passed away on February 26, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1941 in Polson, MT to Leroy and Sarah Sturm. Edward grew up in Polson, MT, moved to Fairbanks, AK for 30 years where he hauled freight for the Alaska Pipeline. He then retired in Spokane, WA where he enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Thompson), son Scott Sturm (Jennifer) of Spokane, WA; daughter Denise Wanken (Todd) of Chester, MT; three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Sylvia Vandeberg (Boyd) of Polson, MT; brother Wayne Sturm (Dorothy) of Seeley Lake, MT; and Roy Sturm (Jeri) of Polson, MT. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Eddie. Special thanks to Spokane Hospice House South for the excellent care during the time Ed was there. Graveside services will be held on May 4, 2019 in Polson, MT.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
Download Now