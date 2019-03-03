STURM, Edward Earl Edward Earl Sturm passed away on February 26, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1941 in Polson, MT to Leroy and Sarah Sturm. Edward grew up in Polson, MT, moved to Fairbanks, AK for 30 years where he hauled freight for the Alaska Pipeline. He then retired in Spokane, WA where he enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Thompson), son Scott Sturm (Jennifer) of Spokane, WA; daughter Denise Wanken (Todd) of Chester, MT; three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Sylvia Vandeberg (Boyd) of Polson, MT; brother Wayne Sturm (Dorothy) of Seeley Lake, MT; and Roy Sturm (Jeri) of Polson, MT. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Eddie. Special thanks to Spokane Hospice House South for the excellent care during the time Ed was there. Graveside services will be held on May 4, 2019 in Polson, MT. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary