JENSEN, Edward Everett 6/21/1937 - 5/31/2020 Ed was born in Spokane to Donald and Laura Jensen. He passed away at age 82. In 1967 Ed married Patricia Groh at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa, WA. Ed passed away three days after their 53rd anniversary. They had two children, Christina (John) Welch and Jerry (Nicole) Jensen. They had three super grandsons, Michael, Tyler, and Connor Jensen. He attended Willard Grade School and North Central High School. When he was in high school he worked for an ice cream shop to earn extra money. After high school Ed went to work for Greyhound Bus Lines. He was drafted in 1960 into the Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. One of his duties was to patrol the Berlin Wall when it was still a barbed wire fence and watched it grow to a reinforced wall. When he returned home, he went back to work at Greyhound Bus Company for 37 years, was then employed by Northwestern Stage Lines. He retired after 52 years in the bus industry. Ed was a kind, hardworking guy with a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile. He was proud of his family, especially his three grandsons who were his pride and joy. He loved watching their hockey games, taking them on a yearly vacation, playing catch in the backyard, and hanging out with them and their friends. One of his favorite memories was a father-son trip he and Jerry took to the Baseball Hall of Fame and to baseball games in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia and a tour of Washington DC. Ed spent many hours with his daughter Christina's Job's Daughters group, chaperoning and helping with projects. He loved his family, friends and neighbors new and old. He also loved sports of all kinds especially baseball and Gonzaga basketball. He loved John Wayne, westerns, Broadway shows, concerts, and working in his beautiful yard. After his retirement, Ed played senior softball for five years and enjoyed every minute of it. Ed was a class act, loyal to his friends and family and will be forever remembered. Ed was preceded in death by his father Donald, mother Laura, and sister Kathleen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Meals on Wheels or the Spokane Union Gospel Mission. The family is planning to have a celebration of life service in his honor later this summer. Ed was proud that he had served his country and will be buried at the Spokane Veteran's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or share any memories of Ed please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.