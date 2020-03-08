Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. CARRILLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARRILLO, Edward J. Edward J. Carrillo, 83, of Spokane, Washington, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Sun Lakes, Arizona on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1936 just outside Trinidad, Colorado to Eddie and Alice Carrillo. After graduating from Trinidad High School in 1954, he joined the US Navy and served on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, USS Shangri-la from 1954 to 1957 when he was honorably discharged. After returning to Trinidad, Colorado for a short time, he moved to Seattle, Washington in search of better opportunities for work. He got a job in the warehouse of Graybar Electric, where he met Karla, the love of his life. They were married on December 20, 1967 and moved to Spokane, WA to start their family. They had two wonderful children, Marjorie "Margie" and James "Jim". Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, water skiing, golfing and many other outdoor activities. After retiring, they split their time between Spokane and Sun Lakes, Arizona where he and Karla were both avid golfers. Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Karla, his parents and two sisters, Donna and Aileen. He is survived by his children, Margie (Ken) and Jim (Amber), his granddaughter, Jocelyn, grandson Joe, step grandson, Nick (Desiree), his sister Marian, niece and nephews Joni, Steve and Gary, brothers-in-law, Dick (Sandy), Monty (P.J.) and Ted (Peggy), other family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at their home in Sun Lakes, AZ.

CARRILLO, Edward J. Edward J. Carrillo, 83, of Spokane, Washington, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Sun Lakes, Arizona on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1936 just outside Trinidad, Colorado to Eddie and Alice Carrillo. After graduating from Trinidad High School in 1954, he joined the US Navy and served on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, USS Shangri-la from 1954 to 1957 when he was honorably discharged. After returning to Trinidad, Colorado for a short time, he moved to Seattle, Washington in search of better opportunities for work. He got a job in the warehouse of Graybar Electric, where he met Karla, the love of his life. They were married on December 20, 1967 and moved to Spokane, WA to start their family. They had two wonderful children, Marjorie "Margie" and James "Jim". Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, water skiing, golfing and many other outdoor activities. After retiring, they split their time between Spokane and Sun Lakes, Arizona where he and Karla were both avid golfers. Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Karla, his parents and two sisters, Donna and Aileen. He is survived by his children, Margie (Ken) and Jim (Amber), his granddaughter, Jocelyn, grandson Joe, step grandson, Nick (Desiree), his sister Marian, niece and nephews Joni, Steve and Gary, brothers-in-law, Dick (Sandy), Monty (P.J.) and Ted (Peggy), other family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at their home in Sun Lakes, AZ. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close