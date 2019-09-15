Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward James MILOTA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILOTA, Edward James It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Edward James Milota, a dearly loved father, brother, husband, and grandfather. He passed away in Spokane, WA on September 10, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends. Ed was born on December 11, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio. As a young boy, he loved playing baseball with family and friends, with dreams of playing professional ball. After graduating from high school, Ed attended Cleveland State University. Ed went on to proudly serve almost eight years in the US Navy. In 1974, Ed married his wife, Charlene, with whom he spent 45 wonderful years. They moved to Spokane in 1979. Before retiring in 2015, Ed worked as a purchasing manager and business manager for small school districts through the Educational Services District 101. Ed loved working in his yard, which was evident from the beautiful yard surrounding the family home. Edward was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis. He is survived by his wife Charlene, daughter Heather, sister Sondra Yurick (Ohio), brother Jim Milota (South Carolina), 9 beautiful grandchildren; Tanner, Adam, Kristina, Cooper, Kaden, Chloe, Lydia, Saylor, and Hazel, and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00am, with a viewing at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 401 W. Regina Ave., Spokane, WA. Please visit Edward's page at

