ANSON, Edward Joseph (Age 69) Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Edward "Ed" Joseph Anson, 69, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away August 11, 2020 at the St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana. He was born January 9, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Ed was the son of Edward and Theresa (Whelan) Anson. Ed attended Washington College of Maryland where he studied English and Political Science. During his undergrad, Ed took a year off to travel and work across Europe. He then moved west where he attended and graduated from Gonzaga University with a Law Degree. After graduation, Ed moved to Wallace, Idaho where he began practicing law. He practiced at Anson & Sweeny for a few years before opening up the Coeur d'Alene branch of Witherspoon Kelly in the late 1980s, where he worked until he retired in April 2017. On October 13, 1990 Ed was united in marriage to Marla in Paris, France. Ed had many passions in life. He enjoyed golf, skiing, old movies, photography and listening to music, especially the Rolling Stones. Ed was a world traveler, with a particular affinity for France, Italy and Mexico. He was also known as a "foodie" enjoying all types of cuisines and cooking for the family. At the end of the day Ed loved nothing more than putting his nose in a good book. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years Marla Anson; four children Ryan (Ashley) Bailey, James (Eryka) Anson, Stephen Anson and Rachelle Evans; six grandchildren Kyncie, Mason, Lexi, Brooklyn, Olivia and Violet. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. Per Ed's request no services will be held. You may share your memories of Ed and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com
