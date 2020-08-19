DAVIS, Edward L. Edward Lamount Davis born December 28, 1945 in Winnipeg, Canada, passed away May 4, 2020, in Spokane, WA at the age of 74. Edward is survived by his wife Cheryl, three daughters Kelli, Aimee, Amber, their families, two sons Elijah and Ty, and his youngest brother Harold. Edward was active in his community, including Rotary, Knights of Columbus, First Night Spokane, Journey to Bethlehem as well as many other community projects. He was proud of his Naval Service during the Vietnam War and became an activist for PTSD Awareness. Ed had a passion for all things outdoors, including bike riding, hiking, and fishing which he coupled with his career as a Professional Land Surveyor. He found love and solace in water color painting. His laughter and love for his children, animals and God will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held at the Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the VA Outreach Center at 13109 Mirabeau Pkway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store