1/3
Edward L. DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Edward L. Edward Lamount Davis born December 28, 1945 in Winnipeg, Canada, passed away May 4, 2020, in Spokane, WA at the age of 74. Edward is survived by his wife Cheryl, three daughters Kelli, Aimee, Amber, their families, two sons Elijah and Ty, and his youngest brother Harold. Edward was active in his community, including Rotary, Knights of Columbus, First Night Spokane, Journey to Bethlehem as well as many other community projects. He was proud of his Naval Service during the Vietnam War and became an activist for PTSD Awareness. Ed had a passion for all things outdoors, including bike riding, hiking, and fishing which he coupled with his career as a Professional Land Surveyor. He found love and solace in water color painting. His laughter and love for his children, animals and God will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held at the Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the VA Outreach Center at 13109 Mirabeau Pkway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved