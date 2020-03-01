Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. "Bud" DUHAMEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUHAMEL, Edward L. "Bud" Edward L. Duhamel "Bud", died on February 11, 2020. Bud was born in Wenatchee, WA at St. Anthony's Hospital, to Alphonse and Mary Duhamel. They lived at the bottom of Knapp's Hill Road. This was the road to Chelan before the tunnel was built. Dad was forever telling us, that after the tunnel was built in the mid-thirties, he and his short legs had to climb the old roadway thru very deep snow to get to the school bus. Every time this was told, the snow was deeper, and the distance was further. Bud attended Lakeside School, Chelan Jr. High and Chelan High School, and graduated in 1948 "summa com lately", as he expressed it. He was a stellar athlete in football and basketball at Chelan High School. He had the honor, with his classmates, of being the first Chelan Basketball team to go to the State B Tourney in Seattle at Hec.ED Pavillion in 1947 and 1948. Upon graduation from high school, Bud chose to forego the chance to walk on at WSC Football and went to Gonzaga for two years, then Creighton U for two years. He earned a BS in Biology there in 1952, spent time in Naval reserve and went to WSC and earned two degrees in pharmaceutical chemistry. Bud was a 50 year licensed pharmacist in Idaho, Alaska and Washington. Bud served on the Lake Chelan School Board, was elected to two terms, serving as President of the Board in the second term. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, a member of the Chelan Lions, Club, Chelan Eagles and Chelan Ski Club. He was also a disappointed board member of the Stormy Mt. Ski Area, that never came to be. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Mary Duhamel; a brother Jim Duhamel, who was killed in the Navy during WWII: two sisters, Tess Mino, who was a Navy nurse, and Margaret Vandervert, also a nurse. Bud is survived by three sons, Dave, Jim and Bill Duhamel all in Washington and Idaho; one daughter, Mary, and her husband Jeff Lange, and granddaughter, Megan. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please visit

