LEWELLEN, Edward L. "Lew" (Age 84) Lew was born November 2, 1935 in Lebanon, IN. He passed away July 11, 2020. Lew served in the Navy for four years, then transferred to the Air Force. Upon learning that he would be leaving for Vietnam, he married Sandra Phillips in Sequin, TX in 1966. When he returned, they lived in San Antonio, then got transferred to Alaska, in 1974 he was transferred to Fairchild and has been in Spokane ever since. He was an avid golfer and loved gathering with his many golfing friends. Lew is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra; daughters Amber (Jason) Elledge and Marianne Nichols; granddaughter Denise (Ryan) Craig; and great-grandson Landon Craig. He is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Larry Nichols, granddaughter Lori Nichols and two brothers. A private family inurnment will take place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store