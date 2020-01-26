Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Leonard Geary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEARY, Edward Leonard Edward Leonard Geary, age 72, of Spokane, passed from this earth on January 15th, 2020 after a valiant battle with multiple illnesses. His life was filled with family, friends, laughter and love. Edward was born in Anaconda, MT on May 16th, 1947 to John Allen Geary and Irma Blanche Geary (Beausoleil). He graduated from Lewiston High School. As a young man Ed proudly served in the United States Navy for five years, seeing combat while patrolling the rivers of Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. His life took many paths along the way and offered many great experiences. The greatest and most important of these was marrying Rubi Furler on July 16th, 1969 in Lake Arrowhead, CA. Their courtship was just two months long, but as he often said, "When you know, you know". He worked as a firefighter/EMT for many years, owned his own businesses and ultimately retired as a pressman for the Cheney Free Press in 2014. Ed was involved in Cheney Kiwanis and often volunteered to coach youth football in Lake Arrowhead, CA. He also did volunteer work for charity events held by the Alvin, TX police and fire departments. He loved bowling, playing softball, supporting all his local sports teams, and above all, time with family. Ed never met a stranger and counted many as his friend, always ready to lend a hand or an ear. Animals were drawn to Ed as well and his menagerie preceded him in death, apart from his cat Maya who looks for him now. Edward is preceded in death by both his mother and father, stepfather Orvil "Hap" Haptonstall, sister Jean Perkins, brother-in-law Herman Uhlenkott and his stepson Michael Plaut. Ed leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Rubi Geary; daughters Lisa Rusaw (Sidney), Gina Sipple, Bridget Fettig (Michael II); sister Doris Uhlenkott; brother-in-law Juan Furler (Merri), brother Jack Geary; grandchildren Jason Pool (Marie), Matthew Pool (Sarah), Michael Fettig III, Kourtni Sipple, Nicholas Plaut, as well as four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He adored them all and we know his love is still with us. During the blink of time between now and when we reunite, Ed will be deeply missed. The family of Edward wishes to extend sincere thanks to the VA Medical Center, their staff, their Home-Based Primary Care team, as well as Hospice of Spokane's Palliative Care group for the healthcare that he received. The family will request an Honor Guard in Edward's memory this summer for a well-deserved military salute.

