GROVES, Edward Lionel Edward Lionel Groves passed away at his home with his family under the care of Kindred Hospice at the age of 84 on August 18, 2020 after a battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Ed was born in Amatitlan, Guatemala, Central America on October 31, 1935. Ed's parents died when he was at the ages of three and four years old. As the youngest of 11 children, he was cared for by his siblings. Ultimately his loving sister Esther and brother-in-law Juan Castillo assumed his primary care. After Ed's humble beginning in Guatemala (no electricity, no plumbing, dirt floors), it was decided by his sister Esther and husband, Juan, that Ed should move to the United States with his sister Laura and brother-in-law Tony Groves, a colonel and pilot in the United States Air Force. Ed immigrated to the United States in 1946 at the age of 11 with Laura and Tony Groves where they settled in Spokane. While in his last year of grade school, Laura and husband Tony decided to move to Mexico leaving Ed the decision to either go with them or stay here in the United States. Ed stayed here in Spokane but had no where to go. He was immediately embraced by the family of his very best friend and classmate, Sheridan Thiringer. Henry and Inez Thiringer, Sheri's parents, generously and lovingly welcomed Ed into their family, where Ed enjoyed many years of beautiful family life. Ed became a United States citizen on July 10, 1956, graduating from Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane with the class of 1956. He excelled in school and played football on the LC varsity team, winning the state championship in his senior year. After high school graduation he attended Eastern Washington University, and joined the Army National Guard. He married Carol Fry of Spokane on December 16th of 1961, passing away just short of their 59th wedding anniversary. Together they raised two boys, Eddie and Jon Groves. His legacy was the founder of "La Chapina Imports", which later became Spokane's #1 young women's fashion boutique and "Esport" specializing in active sportswear. He was also the co-founder of the Skyhawks Select Soccer program. La Chapina Imports began with only 600 sqft in 1967 as the 1st retail store located on the skywalk level downtown, on the second level of the Parkade, a brand new parking garage in downtown Spokane. La Chapina expanded to the Washington Mutual Bank Bldg. on the skywalk level, Northtown Shopping Mall and University City Shopping Mall. Our fondest memories are watching Ed dance around the pool at the "Groves Resort" to his favorite Latin tunes (the pool area of the Groves residence casually referred to as the "Groves Resort.") He was a soccer fanatic and coached several soccer teams around Spokane. He traveled around the state of Washington and Canada with his teams to compete in countless tournaments. Ed even took the Spokane Skyhawks to Guatemala and played several local youth teams over a two-week period. The trip culminated with an invitation to play an exhibition game at the national stadium at the country's capital in Guatemala City. In his later years, he worked for his friend Dave Hamer at the Hamer's Men's Stores. Dave received many letters from customers complementing Ed on his great service. After the Hamer's Stores closed, Ed went to work for Burlington Coat Factory, where again customers sent many complimentary notes, letters to the management for Ed's great customer service. He loved people and people loved him. Ed is survived by his wife, Carol, his sons Eddie Groves, Jon Groves and daughter-in-law Nicki Groves, nephew Ricardo and wife Margarita Castillo and their three daughters. He is also survived by many extended family members in Guatemala, in-laws and their children and grandchildren around the Spokane area, Washington and Michigan. His last words were "Good Luck. Adios Amigos!" The anguish of Ed's terminal disease is over, and Jesus has delivered him to our Lord's Kingdom. God bless his soul. A memorial, celebration of his life will be held at 1pm on October 31, 2020 at Red Lion Templins Hotel on the River in Post Falls, Idaho www.redlion.com/templins