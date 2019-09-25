Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Al" PAYNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAYNE, Edward "Al" Edward "Al" Payne passed away on September 23, 2019 in Spokane following complications from a stroke. Al was born in Prineville, Oregon in 1938 to his parents, Edward and Erma Payne, and grew up in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland in 1956 and Oregon State University in 1961. He started working at a very young age and held over 33 jobs over his lifetime. He worked in jobs ranging from stocking shelves in his parents' grocery store, laboring on a survey crew for the state, working as a longshoreman, and selling machines for IBM. When he moved to Spokane in the 1970's, he became a general contractor and a real estate developer. He also flew for the Oregon, Iowa, and Washington Air National Guard for a total of 28 years as a navigator and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He had an excellent sense for business and property development. There are many residential and commercial buildings around Spokane with his signature style. He was also an inventor, pursuing patents for various games and office tools. Al loved to fly fish with his wife, Pat, and they toured various parts of the country pulling their Airstream, seeking clear rivers and streams to put their lines in. Finding a deep pool, and trying out different flies until he got that big strike, was one of his greatest joys in life. He loved sailing and tennis, traveling with Pat throughout the country and overseas, and cheering on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Another joy was his two daughters, ten grandchildren and five great-grand- children. He kept up on every single one of them and spent a lot of time with his coffee friends sharing these details. He served as past president of the MAC, loved classical music and attended the Spokane Symphony for years. He loved discussing politics with anyone willing to get into it with him and writing persuasive letters to the editor. Al was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pat Payne, his sister, Lois Miller (George), daughter Andrea Paradise (Jeff), and daughter Paige Bryan (Stuart) and his ten grandchildren (two spouses) and five great-grandchildren. He is greatly loved and will be missed by many, and leaves behind numerous dear friends whom he cherished. We will all remember his kindness and his love of God and country. The family wishes to thank the EMT's, Sacred Heart Hospital doctors, nurses, and specialists, and caregivers at Hospice House South who gave their professional and heartfelt care to Al. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28th, at Christ Church of Spokane (228 E. Gordon Avenue) at 3:00 pm, with a reception following.

