ALMOND, Edward T. Jr. On June 16th, 2020 Edward T. Almond Jr. passed peacefully into rest. Edward was born September 30, 1929 to Edward T. and Beulah Almond and had one younger brother, Warren. He was born and raised in Whitestone, New York, graduated from Bayside High School then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During his service, he was stationed at Fairchild A.F.B. and that is where he found his new home in the Spokane area. After the military, he spent the rest of his working life as a cabinet maker, then worked up to foreman, drafting and bidding and going on to own Inland Fixture Co. on north Crestline until he retired. As a young working man, due to unforeseen paths in life found himself alone raising three boys. He worked full time, fed, clothed and cared for the boys., that was until one day when he met the love of his life, a beautiful woman conveniently living one house over. With two sons and a daughter of her own, these two families became a version of the Brady Bunch. The next 50 years were filled with family, (five generations worth). Many great friends and family filled summers with camping and traveling. Huge gatherings at holidays and other special occasions. Dad left behind sons: Larry, Melvin, Tom and David and was preceded in death by daughter Julene and son Michael. Ed also has many grandchildren, great-grand- children, and two great-great-grandchildren. The love that Irma gave was what glued this great family together and provided such a wonderful adventure filled life for our father. I will speak for the whole family by saying, thank you Mom.



