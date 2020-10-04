TYLER, Edward "Ed" On Friday, September 18, there was one final, giant, booming force heard in the universe when Edward "Ed" Tyler, 84, died after a long journey with cancer. Ed was born in 1935 in Idaho. He earned Bachelors' Degrees from both Central and Eastern Washington Univer-sities in chemistry and education. Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patty; his daughter, Susan (Dean); grandchildren, Kailan (Nick) and Braeden (Brigit); and sister, Patricia and her family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amy and Roger. He also leaves behind an extensive cadre of dearly loved relatives and friends. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1971 and reached the rank of Captain. After leaving the service he worked for Jones Drug and Vern's Pies. Later, his ability to talk tools, and just about everything else, led him to 17 years as District Sales Manager for Milwaukee Tools. After retirement, Ed was an active member of a close-knit retirement group formed at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane. He also rediscovered his love of working with clay at The Clay Connection which began his creative journey toward building whimsical houses he called, "Hallucinated Habitats." His work was shown in several local galleries and he was featured in Spokane/Coeur d'Alene Magazine. Anyone who came in contact with Ed knew he was a presence to be reckoned with. He rarely met anyone who didn't become a friend. Ed was a true renaissance man. He sailed, flew kites, was a biscotti-baking master, and appreciated science, art and music. His milkshakes and sourdough were legendary. For a man of his generation, he was an early adopter of feminism, sharing stories of women he admired to encourage his daughter in all kinds of pursuits. Ed was a man of strong convictions and amazing compassion. He never needed a microphone to be heard. He worked on anything that needed fixing, even if no one else thought it was broken. He loved kids and dogs and his laughter could light the dark and shake a house's foundation. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. The family would like to thank both Cancer Care NW and Hospice of Spokane for their unwavering care. Memorial donations may be given to Transitions Women's Hearth at help4women.org
.