STRETCH, Edwin Collins "Ed" (Age 41) Edwin "Ed" Collins Stretch was born in Spokane, WA on November 20, 1978. He died unexpectedly on January 8, 2020 in Spokane Valley. Ed graduated from University High School in 1997 where he was well loved and an great athlete placing fifth in state wrestling. He was an amazing husband, father, family member, and friend to all that knew him. He worked in the hospitality industry and he always enjoyed interacting with coworkers and customers. Ed was a great guy whose smile lit up the room. He loved people and animals and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. Ed was a joy; he had the ability to make everyone laugh around him and would offer words of encouragement to anyone who needed them. In 2001, his daughter Jordan was born and was the light of Ed's life. He was proud to become an avid gymnastics fan and coach for his beloved daughter. He loved playing video games and he and his wife Tiffany, league bowled on Thursday evenings, where he once bowled a perfect 300 game. Ed was a talented athlete with a competitive spirit. He enjoyed softball, wrestling, skiing, he could do amazing tricks on a trampoline, and he loved the gym. Ed was an expert fisherman, he spent much of his free time on the water. He treasured going with friends and family and would occasionally reveal his secret fishing holes to them. Ed especially valued the family cabin located on the Pend Oreille river where he had many cherished childhood memories. Ed was great with kids. His children, as well as his many nieces and nephews adored him. Ed loved to home animals from exotic reptiles to rescued dogs, yet, he also loved to hunt. He was unique and wonderful and will be greatly missed! Ed was preceded in death by his mother Babbette Stretch, and his grandmothers Barbara Stretch and Darlene Collins. Ed is survived by his wife Tiffany (Kachelmier) Stretch. His daughter Jordan Stretch and his two step-children William and Kaitlin Sossaman; grandfather Edwin Stretch; father Jerry Stretch and step- mother Corena; his sisters Tami Rickel (Chris), Lori Stretch and step- brother Justin (Katya) Pfliger. Ed is survived by numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and life long friends. A service will take place on Thursday, January 16th at 2pm. The location will be Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines in Spokane Valley, WA. A reception will be following at Ed's uncle Pat's house. (directions provided at the service). Memorial donations may be made anonymously to Union Gospel Mission where Ed would sometimes volunteer.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020