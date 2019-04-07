Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwina Beatrice (Deppner) MIELKE. View Sign

MIELKE, Edwina Beatrice (Deppner) Edwina Mielke, 91, passed away March 26, 2019, at the Lincoln Hospital Transitional Care Unit in Davenport after a fifteen-month stay. Until that time she lived in Rocklyn her entire life. Born September 30, 1927, in Spokane to Edwin and Emily Deppner, Edwina graduated as Salutatorian from Davenport High School in 1945 followed by employment with the Davenport School District and The Davenport Tribune (Times). She was honored to serve as "Princess Davenport" in 1947. During her later high school years, Edwina lived with sister and brother-in-law, Sugar and Walt Kik, and they took her to the Rocklyn Zion Methodist Church where she met George Mielke. They were married May 16, 1948, for 64 years until his death in 2013. During their courtship, Edwina became a member of the Rocklyn Church where she faithfully attended 75 years and was treasurer for the Ladies Aide Society. Music was an important part of her life. Edwina began picking out tunes on the piano at age five, which served her well as pianist for the Rocklyn Church and Wilson Grange for many years. She loved singing and listening to hymns and could play a song she didn't know if someone hummed the tune. Edwina began faithfully keeping a diary at age 16 and completed numerous photo albums and scrapbooks while fulfilling responsibilities of farmer's wife, especially cooking hot meals for hired help. She took pride in being a Charter Member of WSU Extension Homemakers "Our Club," now called "Rocklyn Homemakers." Various plants were exchanged at club, which she and others enjoyed in her beautiful flower gardens. Known for kindness, generosity, and caring ways, she lived by her motto of "counting blessings" and gratitude that everything she had was enough. Edwina was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Esther Kik, brother Don Deppner, and granddaughter Kara Hamilton Lasch. She is survived by brother Art Deppner; daughters Susan Hamilton and Roberta (Gene) Hein; granddaughter Krista Hamilton; grandsons Erich (Janelle) Hein and Gregory (Mahta) Hein; and great-grandsons George, Oliver, and Eamon Hein. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Strate Funeral Home Chapel in Davenport preceded by interment at the Zion Hill Cemetery of Rocklyn at 1:30 p.m. Edwina's visitation will be Thursday, April 11, from Noon to 5 p.m at Strate Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial donations go to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122 or a .

505 10th St PO Box 175

Davenport , WA 99122

