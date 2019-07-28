GRAY, Eileen Lewis Eileen Lewis Gray of Lincoln City, Oregon passed away July 25th, 2019 at home. She was born April 26, 1926, in Bremerton, WA. Eileen was a WWII shipyard Rosie the Welder. Marrying civil engineer Gilbert Gray, they moved 15 times nationally as he worked on the Federal Interstate Highway Program, and Eileen managed their homes and growing family. Eventually, they settled in Spokane, WA, where Gil was Chief Engineer at Murphy Brothers Inc. Following Gilbert's death she married Charles "Chuck" Epstein, and moved to Lincoln City, Oregon. Eileen is survived by Chuck, and all of her children: Verna Banner (Dave), Mary Jones (Tom), Diana Donohue Beard, Gary Gray, Walt Gray; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren. She enjoyed painting/pottery, animals, dancing, gardening and camping. And, was active in her church, Faith Baptist Church, Lincoln City, OR. Eileen was a lively, capable, warm, funny, opinionated and strong individual. A good friend, wife and mother. At her home on Saturday, July 20th, Eileen held a party to say goodbye to family and friends.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019