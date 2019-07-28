Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Lewis GRAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRAY, Eileen Lewis Eileen Lewis Gray of Lincoln City, Oregon passed away July 25th, 2019 at home. She was born April 26, 1926, in Bremerton, WA. Eileen was a WWII shipyard Rosie the Welder. Marrying civil engineer Gilbert Gray, they moved 15 times nationally as he worked on the Federal Interstate Highway Program, and Eileen managed their homes and growing family. Eventually, they settled in Spokane, WA, where Gil was Chief Engineer at Murphy Brothers Inc. Following Gilbert's death she married Charles "Chuck" Epstein, and moved to Lincoln City, Oregon. Eileen is survived by Chuck, and all of her children: Verna Banner (Dave), Mary Jones (Tom), Diana Donohue Beard, Gary Gray, Walt Gray; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren. She enjoyed painting/pottery, animals, dancing, gardening and camping. And, was active in her church, Faith Baptist Church, Lincoln City, OR. Eileen was a lively, capable, warm, funny, opinionated and strong individual. A good friend, wife and mother. At her home on Saturday, July 20th, Eileen held a party to say goodbye to family and friends.

GRAY, Eileen Lewis Eileen Lewis Gray of Lincoln City, Oregon passed away July 25th, 2019 at home. She was born April 26, 1926, in Bremerton, WA. Eileen was a WWII shipyard Rosie the Welder. Marrying civil engineer Gilbert Gray, they moved 15 times nationally as he worked on the Federal Interstate Highway Program, and Eileen managed their homes and growing family. Eventually, they settled in Spokane, WA, where Gil was Chief Engineer at Murphy Brothers Inc. Following Gilbert's death she married Charles "Chuck" Epstein, and moved to Lincoln City, Oregon. Eileen is survived by Chuck, and all of her children: Verna Banner (Dave), Mary Jones (Tom), Diana Donohue Beard, Gary Gray, Walt Gray; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren. She enjoyed painting/pottery, animals, dancing, gardening and camping. And, was active in her church, Faith Baptist Church, Lincoln City, OR. Eileen was a lively, capable, warm, funny, opinionated and strong individual. A good friend, wife and mother. At her home on Saturday, July 20th, Eileen held a party to say goodbye to family and friends. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close