SEELY, Eileen Marie Eileen Marie Seely passed away Monday morning March 11, 2019. Eileen was born in Coulee Dam, Washington, June 26th, 1947, where her father worked as an engineer. She recalled him scaling the walls of the dam as a child. She attended Washington State University in Pullman graduating with a degree in Business Accounting in 1970. Eileen grew up with a love of animals and particularly horses. She excelled in the sport of dressage, attaining a USDF Silver Medal award in 2008. Eileen's notable horse partners over the years included the venerable Myty Tide, Ellie, and Garbo. Eileen enjoyed the company of a huge circle of friends from the equestrian community, as well as co-workers from White's Boots and The Arc of Spokane. Known as "Switzerland" in her social life, she was a friend to all; always kind, loving, and just. We will remember Eileen's grace in the saddle, her smile, her laugh, her sense of style and her way with a beautiful scarf. Eileen is survived by her huge circle of friends and her Seely cousins, Paul Seely, Lynn Seely Fountain, Karen Seely, Gayle Seely, Diane Seely, Pam Seely Snodgrass and Dick Seely. A celebration of life will take place in May. For more information, please contact Sima Thorpe at

