FAWCETT, Eileen M. Eileen Marilyn Fawcett passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Eileen was born on September 7, 1931 to Lillian and Alexander McArthur. As a young girl, she was raised in a logging camp at Griggs, Washington, attended the Bell-Welcome Creek one-room School house, and shared many outdoor adventures with her older brothers, Kenneth and Douglas McArthur. Eileen and her family moved to Tacoma WA and she went to Stewart Jr. High and graduated from Lincoln High School. She attended the College of Puget Sound (CPS) where she met her husband Benjamin Fawcett. She played saxophone in the band and was the Yell Queen at CPS. Eileen and Ben were married for 61 years until his death in 2013. They raised their family in Spokane and Eileen was a stay at home mother until the kids started college. She then began her career as a bookkeeper at Pierone's Men shop and later at the Heart Institute. She had high standards and was known to be acaring mother and an excellent employee. Eileen liked to play and have fun. She enjoyed singing, sarcasm and dogs! She played cards, bowled, camped at Priest Lake, golfed at Esmerelda Golf Course, went to the gym and ran with Ben. She was an excellent runner, participated in thirty-two Bloomsdays, and often placed first or second in her age group. Since the death of her husband, Eileen has been running a different kind of race with the same determination. Sadly, the long goodbye of dementia eventually caught up with her. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation of those who helped her and them in this journey. Eileen is survived by her wonderful "Brother Doug" (Arlene) McArthur in Tacoma, WA. Her children: Randi (Tim) O'Brien in Spokane, WA, Darcy (Dan) Lohmiller in Bozeman, MT, and Jeff (Shannon) Fawcett in Bothell, WA. Her grandchildren: Harley (Nerrissa) Fuget and Jake (Kate) Fuget in Spokane, Jim, McKenna, and Leah Fawcett in Bothell, WA. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her brother Ken, her husband Ben, and her son, David. Memorial services will be held this summer in Tacoma WA. "LENA GULBRANSON WENT A-DANCIN!"

