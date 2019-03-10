Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Viola LaFRANCE. View Sign

LaFRANCE, Eileen Viola (Age 82) Died: March 5, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. Born: March 18, 1936 in Odessa, WA. Parents: Glen Johnson and Alma Diefe Eileen was married to George LaFrance for 49 years, she spent several years in Alaska where she worked as a bookkeeper while her husband worked for the Army Signal Corps. Shortly after returning to Spokane they welcomed the first of four children. George went on to work for Western Electric installing and maintaining phone offices. She followed him around the northwest maintaining the growing household. In 1966 they settled in Greenacres WA where she lived out her life. Eileen was a homemaker, ran the family u-pick produce business, and operated her own greenhouse and florist shop in Greenacres. Eileen was involved in many different clubs and organizations over the years including Model A Ford Clubs of America both at the national and local club Inland Empire A's, Germans from Russia Heritage Society, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Eileen was not only a member of these groups but was also served as an officer at both the local and national levels. She is was preceded in death by her husband George LaFrance and mother and father Glen and Alma Johnson. She is survived by her four children Verleen Wilson, Rodney LaFrance, Randy LaFrance, and Glen LaFrance. She also had six grandchildren Jennifer Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Elizabeth LaFrance, Kayla LaFrance, Ashley LaFrance, and Alison LaFrance. She also had a great grandson Nathan LaFrance. Viewing will be Monday, March 11 from 10:00 AM to 4:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00 at Valley Advent Lutheran Church at Broadway and McDonald.

