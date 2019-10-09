Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine BEERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEERS, Elaine Elaine Beers, 92, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Riverview Retirement Community. Elaine was born to Dorothy and Harry Bischoff on April 14, 1927. She grew up in Spokane, graduating from North Central High School. Elaine married Robert Beers in 1948. They moved to Pasco in 1952, and then to Seattle where they both had careers in insurance. Once their three children, Susan, Karen and David, were grown, Bob and Elaine moved back to Spokane. Elaine earned the distinguished Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation and was the first woman President of the Spokane Chapter. In retirement, Elaine developed a passion for needlepoint, learned to play bridge, and volunteered for a number of organizations including Mission Community Outreach Center. A few years after Bob's death she moved to the Riverview Retirement Community where for a number of years she was active in the assisted living resident association. Elaine is survived by her daughter Susan Beers and her husband Frank Hanlon, her daughter Karen Beers and her husband Ola Johansson, their son Erik and wife Kathryn, and her son David Beers and wife Debbie and their daughters Samantha, and Stacie Coates and son Josh Smith. A cookie and coffee reception in honor of Elaine will take place in the recreation room at Riverview on Thursday, October 10 11am to 1pm.

