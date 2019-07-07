UNDERHILL, Elaine C. 1927 2019 On Monday, June 3, Elaine Underhill entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Growing up in Seattle, she met her future husband, Ed, when they were students at Lincoln High School. After graduation, she studied at Multnomah School of the Bible, then earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Washington. She and Ed married in 1951 and she worked at Baylor University Medical Center while he finished his degree at Dallas Theological Seminary. They returned to Seattle where she worked in the emergency room at Harborview Medical Center and also was a public health nurse. In 1959 they moved to Spokane where she worked at Holy Family Hospital, the VA Hospital, and as a school nurse for District 81. Elaine taught Sunday School and worked in Vacation Bible Schools at Fourth Memorial Church. She served as camp nurse in the early years of Riverview Bible Camp. Numerous Bible teachers, missionaries, and friends enjoyed her delicious meals and warm hospitality. After 62 years of marriage, Ed was called home to Heaven in 2014. Elaine is survived by her four sons, John (Carolyn), Ron (Gail), Don (Wendy) and Ed (JoAnn), 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, her brother Jack Roos, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 12 at Fourth Memorial Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Missions at Fourth Memorial Church, or to Riverview Bible Camp.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019