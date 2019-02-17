Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Margaret (Donelson) BOTTS. View Sign

BOTTS, Elaine Margaret (Donelson) April 20, 1923 - February 7, 2019 Elaine passed away at 95 years of age February 7, 2019 at Riverview Care Center, Spokane WA. Elaine was the second of five children born in Mason City Iowa to George E. Donelson and Bess I. (Russel) Donelson. Elaine attended school in Mason City, graduating Mason City High School in 1941. She continued her education at West Suburban Hospital School For Nursing in Oak Park, Illinois, graduating in 1945 with her RN degree. Bess moved with her children to Spokane WA. Elaine worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for a short time before working for an oral surgeon for several years. Shortly after the move to Spokane, she met the boy next door, and the love of her life, Robert Botts. They were married in July 1950. In their life together they enjoyed their home and yard on W. Courtland, hosting many family gatherings, traveling together, their cabin cruiser, which they invited many friends and family aboard for fishing excursions on Lake Pend Oreille, and snowmobiling. Through her life Elaine was an avid walker clocking three miles a day, religiously until the last couple years. She always picked up aluminum cans along the way to recycle, all proceeds were donated to UGM. Elaine was a very snappy dresser, she truly enjoyed fashion and putting together a great ensemble including the perfect handbag, hat and pair of shoes to go with it. In early 1962 Elaine enrolled in School of Anesthesia class in Spokane, beginning a very fulfilling career in nurse anesthesia that she was passionate about. Bob and Elaine over the years enjoyed the company of several wonderful toy poodles that they loved and spoiled. Elaine was blessed by a strong relationship with Jesus Christ that she shared with many, a deep and abiding faith, her family, many friends and neighbors, who helped her maintain her independence, living at home up until the last 10 months when she transitioned to Riverview Care Center, her membership with Holy Cross Lutheran church, Bible Study Fellowship, and many nursing companions at Deaconess Hospital - in her own words, a very long, full and rich life. Many thanks to the very caring staff at Riverview Care Center where she lived out her days with a sense of community and connection. Elaine was predeceased by her parents; husband Robert; siblings and spouses Dale Donelson (Eve), Daphne Donelson Motz (Richard), Janice Donelson Rotondo (Frank) and Jerry Donelson (Nancy A and Nancy B). She is survived by several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. At her request, there will be no services. In her honor please consider a gift to the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane; or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St., Spokane.

BOTTS, Elaine Margaret (Donelson) April 20, 1923 - February 7, 2019 Elaine passed away at 95 years of age February 7, 2019 at Riverview Care Center, Spokane WA. Elaine was the second of five children born in Mason City Iowa to George E. Donelson and Bess I. (Russel) Donelson. Elaine attended school in Mason City, graduating Mason City High School in 1941. She continued her education at West Suburban Hospital School For Nursing in Oak Park, Illinois, graduating in 1945 with her RN degree. Bess moved with her children to Spokane WA. Elaine worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for a short time before working for an oral surgeon for several years. Shortly after the move to Spokane, she met the boy next door, and the love of her life, Robert Botts. They were married in July 1950. In their life together they enjoyed their home and yard on W. Courtland, hosting many family gatherings, traveling together, their cabin cruiser, which they invited many friends and family aboard for fishing excursions on Lake Pend Oreille, and snowmobiling. Through her life Elaine was an avid walker clocking three miles a day, religiously until the last couple years. She always picked up aluminum cans along the way to recycle, all proceeds were donated to UGM. Elaine was a very snappy dresser, she truly enjoyed fashion and putting together a great ensemble including the perfect handbag, hat and pair of shoes to go with it. In early 1962 Elaine enrolled in School of Anesthesia class in Spokane, beginning a very fulfilling career in nurse anesthesia that she was passionate about. Bob and Elaine over the years enjoyed the company of several wonderful toy poodles that they loved and spoiled. Elaine was blessed by a strong relationship with Jesus Christ that she shared with many, a deep and abiding faith, her family, many friends and neighbors, who helped her maintain her independence, living at home up until the last 10 months when she transitioned to Riverview Care Center, her membership with Holy Cross Lutheran church, Bible Study Fellowship, and many nursing companions at Deaconess Hospital - in her own words, a very long, full and rich life. Many thanks to the very caring staff at Riverview Care Center where she lived out her days with a sense of community and connection. Elaine was predeceased by her parents; husband Robert; siblings and spouses Dale Donelson (Eve), Daphne Donelson Motz (Richard), Janice Donelson Rotondo (Frank) and Jerry Donelson (Nancy A and Nancy B). She is survived by several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. At her request, there will be no services. In her honor please consider a gift to the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane; or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St., Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close