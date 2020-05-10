MATHERS, Elaine Marie (Age 63) Elaine Marie Mathers (Cox) passed away on April 28, 2020 in Hayden, Idaho after a tough battle with cancer. At the age of 63 years, she was taken from this earth too soon. Elaine was born in Stock-ton, California on October 18, 1956 to Charles Cox and Blanche Powell. Elaine was the middle child, Steve being the firstborn and Carol, the youngest, followed the birth of Elaine by just 14 months. The family moved frequently, eventually planting roots in north Idaho. Being so close in age, Carol and Elaine were best friends as they both navigated through their childhood, teen years, and beyond. This bond endured right up through Elaine's final days. Those that knew Elaine knew how giving she was, always thinking about others. Her happiest moments were spent with her daughters Heather and Holly, and her grandchildren. She loved gardening, cooking, and times spent at family gatherings. She especially loved photography. She was always taking photos of her grandchildren and great-niece and nephew. Elaine had planned to take her great-nephew Steven Christy's graduation photos. Elaine was a proud employee of Providence Sacred Heart. Elaine enjoyed traveling and was blessed to be able to see many amazing places throughout her life. Regrettably, due to her illness she was unable to travel to Hawaii this April, a final trip planned for her with her loved ones. She took her last vacation to Cabo San Lucas with her sister Carol in March of 2019. Elaine has hope in the promise Jehovah God makes for a resurrection. Her faith as a Jehovah's Witness gave her the courage to endure as she knew her Heavenly Father would never forget her. Elaine is preceded in death by her father Charles Cox. She is survived by her mother Blanche Powell; daughters, Heather (Ryan) Morse and Holly (Nate) Hoisington; her sister and best friend Carol (Jerry) Scheller; and brother Steve (Anne) Cox; grandchildren Grayson, Charli, Landon, Arieanna, and Xavier. She also leaves behind her sweet black and white kitty Bailey. Elaine's bubbly personality and infectious laugh will be sorely missed by many. Many thanks to Hospice of North Idaho and all involved in making her final days as comfortable as possible. Due to the current circumstances, memorial services and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. For those that would like to contribute to her Memorial Plot, please visit the "Elaine Mathers Cremation Plot Fund" at GoFundme.com. For those who would like to send a card or make a private donation to Elaine's Memorial Fund please send to Carol Scheller, 3911 N. Molter, Otis Orchards, WA 99027.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.