VOGT, Elaine Marie (Age 92) Lifetime Spokane resident, Elaine Marie Vogt, passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1926 in Spokane to Edwin Rousselle and Hanna Brosinske. Elaine graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and went on to work for Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone for 36 1/2 years. She also co-owned a cherry orchard on Flathead Lake in Montana with her brother for 60 years. Elaine played golf until age 88 and enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Arizona with her life-long companion, Bill Sage. Both Elaine and Bill were members of the "Pioneers"; she was also a member at Wandermere Golf Course 9 Hole Group. Elaine is survived by her son, Robert Rex Edwards (Carol) who she loved dearly; her niece, Karen Rabinette; great-nephews, Valerie and Jeffery Rousselle. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Rousselle; and nephew, Robert C. Rousselle. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at All Saints Lutheran Church, 314 S. Spruce St., Spokane, WA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of Spokane, 102 W. Rhoades Ave., Spokane, WA 99208 or Spokanimal, 710 N. Napa St., Spokane, WA 99202.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 10, 2019