Elaine Shirley LLOYD
1926 - 2020
LLOYD, Elaine Shirley (Age 94) Our beloved Elaine went to be with Jesus on November 15, 2020. Her faith in God supported her through her journey and ultimately gave her peace after a long illness. Elaine was born in St. Cloud, MN on August 2, 1926 to parents Mae and Earl Miller of Waite Park, MN. She met and married Howard Lloyd and they enjoyed 75 years together. They spent six years in Anchorage, AK during the building of the Alaska Oil Pipeline. They went on several ocean cruises, including the Mediterranean cruise visiting several foreign countries. Also, they went to Mesa, AZ for the winter months for nine wonderful years, and their travels included several eastern cities with Howard's credit conventions and quite a few vacations to Hawaii. Elaine worked mostly in banking and office clerical work. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and together with Howard, their favorite pastime was ballroom dancing. They belonged to several dance clubs. She was a member of the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church for many years and taught Sunday School in her earlier years. She was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Lloyd. Surviving family members include: husband Howard; daughter Tara Jackson; grandchildren Tesa Groesbeck and Bill, Aaron and Shon Larson; great-grandchildren Brandon Groesbeck, Brock and Breena Larson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We want to extend much appreciation and thanks to Horizon Hospice and to Angels Senior Care for their wonderful care and good help. Funeral Services will be at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, November 27 with a Viewing at 11:30 am, and the Funeral Service at 12:30 pm.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Thornhill Valley Chapel
NOV
27
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Thornhill Valley Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
