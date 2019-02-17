Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elbert Ray "Ray" HORNBECK. View Sign

HORNBECK, Elbert Ray "Ray" (Age 75) Ray Hornbeck passed away February 7, 2019 with his loving wife by his side after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Elliston, Kentucky on January 29, 1944. Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole, three children, daughter Pam Bays (Brian), son Elbert "Buddy" Hornbeck II (Jennifer) and daughter Tara Keller (Chuck). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 1/2 great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his brother Chet, father Woodrow Hornbeck and mother Lucinda Souder. A memorial service and reception to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Saturday, February 23 1:00 pm at Christ Central Church, 19 W. Shannon Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215 Spokane, WA 99210.

