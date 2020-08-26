SOLOMON, Elbert Our father, Elbert Solomon, entered into rest August 11th, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. He was surrounded by his three children, siblings, grandchildren, and the tangible presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dad was born on December 30, 1948 to Reverend Luis Solomon and Clara Mae Beachum Solomon in Spokane Washington. He was the fourth child of 16. There is no doubt, Dad inherited his giving nature, perseverance, strong work ethic and love for God from his parents. These characteristics played out through every aspect of his life. From working for Kaiser Aluminum for several years to starting his own repossession business, he understood what it meant to use his passion to propel his purpose. Dad shared and applied his master mechanic expertise to help family and friends. He traveled great distances to be there for us all, and never wanted to miss a church service to minister, praise or worship The King. His nickname, "Shirttail Al" is reflective of how he danced through church with his shirt untucked clapping his hands with a thunder you could feel at your core. To say Dad loved him some Jesus is an understatement. That man worshipped and praised Him with every inch of his being until his last breaths. His joy, gratitude, and passion for Jesus was uplifting. Dad used every opportunity to HUMBLY give God the glory, pray, and encourage. He took the written Word in Ecclesiastes 7 seriously as it says its better to attend a funeral than a party...that the living should take to heart that we too will die. Dad surely did and always supported the grieving. Our father and mother, Linda Johnson, started our family in Spokane in 1970. Dad's love for our Lord was reflected in the love he had for his family, not to mention the love he had for being on the road. Throughout our childhood he found ways to join both of those loves, to create great memories and experiences. Whether it was frequent trips to theme parks in the motorhome or to visit family in California, we had great adventures. The love and pride he showed towards us and his grandkids was paramount. Dad made it a point to call and sing "Happy Birthday" every year, be at births, travel to attend graduations, birthday parties, recitals, baseball and football games, take kids to school, or just reach out to say I love and miss you or share an old gospel favorite. Dad, much like his Savior, persevered through the lows, cherished and engaged people from all walks, extended a helping hand and provided much needed wisdom. He NEVER lost his love for life, his heart for giving of his time, labor, money, etc, unselfishly, to help his kids, friends or family members. He lived his life on his own terms, defying the odds as a black man to achieve and acquire a livelihood earned through hard work, "hustle", savviness and seeking and applying wisdom. We could speak of all the homes on the South hill, the multitude of vehicles, including those famed Cadillac's, and the countless other earthly possessions; BUT nothing, NOTHING compares to the treasures he stored up in Heaven. His business motto of "Have Tools, Will Travel" was definitely not limited to the physical world. Our father's wisdom, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for The Lord has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him. He has left a LEGACY of Faith, Forgiveness, Unconditional Love, Devotion, Strong Work Ethic, Perseverance, and a No Excuses approach to life that we will carry on through generations. One of his favorite scriptures often used to teach his kids along the way - Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not on your own understanding, but in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths. Proverbs 3:5-6 Dad often said "PRAY, and leave it alone. Trust GOD ALL THE WAY." It is with sadness we say goodbye but in joy we await the resurrection to everlasting life. Dad is survived by his brothers Luis (Sheila), Rudy, Ivan, Dean (La'Torna), Pastor Daryl (Mary), Minister Oliver (Kareba) and Nordale. Sisters Evelyn, Lydia (Robert Carlton), Valerie (Melvin Bibbs), Jean and Sandra. Children Jason (Martha), Jeremy, & Christina (Derrek Lee), Chrystal, Grandchildren Jadon, Justice, Jackson, Brennen, Kaelyn, Jada, Dylan, Lyric, and Sojourner. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Daniel, Nathan and Larry. Viewing will be held on Friday August 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. at English Funeral Chapel 1133 N Fourth St. Coeur d'Alene Idaho. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday August 29th at 11 a.m. at Lake City Church 6000 N Ramsey Rd Coeur d'Alene ID.



