KLEIN, Eldo "Roy" (Age 89) Eldo "Roy" Klein passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born on July 4, 1929 to Ray and Hulda Klein in Gackle, North Dakota. When Roy was a young boy, the family moved to Ritzville. As a high school athlete, Roy excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track, receiving 12 Red "R" sports varsity letters. Roy's fondest memory was playing baseball for Marcellus Grange, Ralston Rabbits and the Ritzville Ramblers. Throughout his life, he enjoyed watching and attending any and all sporting events. Upon graduation in 1948, Roy began working for the Adams County Road Department, but his career was interrupted by the draft to the Korean War in 1951. Upon his honorable discharge in 1953, he returned to Ritzville, and continued to work for the County. Roy retired from the County after 42 years. Roy married Shirley Benzel on December 19, 1954 and they were blessed with daughters Susan and Kathy. He enjoyed being President of the Gritman Senior, an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and its choir and the American Legion. Roy had a heart of gold, enjoyed visiting and sharing his infectious laugh, smile and sense of humor with everyone he encountered while oftentimes visiting over a cup of coffee and his favorite, chocolate cream pie. His deep faith sustained him and he always displayed unwavering kindness and a sincere interest in others. Family was one of Roy's greatest joys. He is survived by wife Shirley, sister Joyce (Jim) Preston, daughter Susan (Bob) Hebner, grandchildren Cory (Joanna) Hebner, Sterling Hebner, Whitney Hebner, Nicole (Ryan) Taylor, Shaylee (Philip) Newton, and great-grandchildren Hailey Harper, Cayden Taylor, Cameron and Paige Newton, Carter and Taylor Hebner and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kathy and sister Velda (John) Miller. Memorials may be made to Gritman Senior Center, Trinity United Methodist Church or Palouse Country Assisted Living, Fairfield, WA. Roy's memorial service will be held April 4, 11 am, Trinity United Methodist Church, Ritzville with potluck to follow. To leave condolonces please vist our website at

