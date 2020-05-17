WALTON, Eldon L. (Age 90) Eldon Lloyd Walton, better known as Walt, entered into rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 8th after a brief and courageous battle with Covid 19 with his wife of 48 years at his side. He was born in Newberg, OR on December 30, 1929 and eventually moved as young boy outside of Parkdale, OR where his parents Maurice and Lucille tended a Pear Orchard on the slopes of Mt. Hood. Walt graduated from Hood River High School and went on to attend community college until the Korean War broke out. He served in the US Army from 1951-1954 were he joined the Army band as a French horn player. He was shipped over to Korea at the height of the war and served in a support position as a typist. After his service in the Army he returned to Oregon, eventually marrying and had his first son, Kelly. He held a number of jobs in his early years until he found his gift in sales. One of the early jobs he spoke most fondly of was his time with the "railroads" were he was assigned to a remote depot up in the Cascade Mountains near the Willamette Pass outside Oakridge, OR. This would often become a destination on "family drives" where we would end up off a remote logging road in the Willamette Pass hiking along the railroad tracks. Many years later, once again a single man, he looked up his former girlfriend Lois who he had at the age of 15 and was the daughter of the pastor of the church he attended in Parkdale, OR. By this time she had 6 boys of her own and had been raising them as a single mom for the past six years. They soon began dating, were married, and he moved his new family to Eugene, OR. Walt worked in sales for the trucking industry and eventually moved back to Spokane, WA where he retired from his position as a branch manager at Airflow Systems. Not one to sit still he decided to become an independent sales rep. for many trucking industry products and finally settled more closer to home as a parking garage attendant for the historic Davenport Hotel and Spokane Lincoln Building. He worked until he was 80 yrs. old until the care of his wife at home necessitated his continual presence. Anyone who knew Walt would say he was a kind, generous and thoughtful man who was quick to tell you a joke or offer you a piece of gum or candy. His wife Lois wrote in a letter at Christmas one year in part, "you are a special guy and I wish every woman could have a wonderful person like you as a husband and friend. Thank you for being the caring dad you have been to my sons. You have been steady and have always been there for them as well as me, helping and quietly steadying all of us. Such a blessing you are and always have been". Walt was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Lucille, Sister Myrtl Bell and Brother John and daughter-in-law Kathy. He is survived by His wife Lois; sons Kelly (Terri) Walton, Steve (Jo Ann) Roll, Robert Roll, James Pederson, Mike Pederson (JD), Larry (Cathy) Pederson and Jerry (Laura) Pederson along with numerous grandchildren and great -grandchildren. The family sends their heartfelt thanks to the compassionate and caring frontline workers at the Spokane Veterans Home and the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Thai for her loving, compassionate and comforting guidance for both Walt and our mother during this difficult time of family being unable to personally say our goodbyes. Walt will be laid to rest at a small gathering at the Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we request Memorial donations to be sent to: Wellfare and Betterment Fund, Spokane Veterans Home, E 222 5th Ave., Spokane, WA.



