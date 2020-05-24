SIMMONS, Eldora Mary Ann Eldora Morton Simmons, born on March 6, 1928 in Dover Township, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at her home in Yuma, Arizona. She is survived by her four children, Rick (Deanna), Sandi (Dwight) Johnson, Michael (Patti), and Doug. She also leaves behind her sisters, Rita (Dud) Mayo and Caryle (Soc, deceased) Red. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Mayo (Sam) Simmons in 2002; her mother and father, Olive and Peter Morton; her sister, Elaine Raivo; brother Perry (Liz) Morton; daughter-in-law, Chris Simmons; and grandson Matthew Porterfield. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Mindy (Preston) Blackburn, Michael, Michala, Hailey Johnson, Chantell and Brett Simmons and Marc Porterfield, as well as many sweet and wonderful nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, including Jessica Porterfield and Jackson R. Blackburn of Newman Lake. Eldora and Sam raised their four children in Spokane and spent their time making wonderful memories on Coeur d'Alene and Spirit lakes, along with the bleachers of the many sporting fields of Spokane, including Rogers High School. Eldora was an avid gardener and meticulous homemaker and everyone was welcome at her home. We will miss her dearly. A gathering of her family will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store