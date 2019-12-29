|
|
CARLSON, Eleanor Grace On Thursday, December 19, 2019 Grace Carlson, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 83. Grace was born Eleanor Grace on January 26. 1936. Her parents were Charles and Geraldine Jenkins. She graduated from West Valley High school. She attended Holy Names College and worked in insurance. While working, she met the love of her life, Melvin Carlson. After a short courtship they married November 19, 1955. They were blessed to have 64 years and one month together. They have four children. They lived in Spokane Valley all their lives until they went to Fairbanks for three years until Melvin's retirement. They returned to Spokane Valley and enjoyed their children and grandchildren. Grace was a very active member of her church and liked to play cards with her friends. She enjoyed watching sports and rarely missed Gonzaga basketball games. She was known for her love and caring of people. She is survived by her husband Mel and sons Steve (Anita), Stuart (Teri), Chuck (Sherra), and daughter Carolyn. Grandchildren: Matthew (Breanna), Cassandra, Reece (Jackie), Krista (Keith), Joseph, and Malia. The Celebration of Life will be held on December 30, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church located at 13009 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley. Donations may be sent to Advent Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer Foundation.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019