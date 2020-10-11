O'MEARA, Eleanor Anne (Dullanty) On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Eleanor Anne O'Meara (Dullanty), known to all as Ellie, passed away at the age of 84. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Spokane, Washington to Frederick J. and Adele C. (Toepel) Dullanty, the sixth of seven children. She graduated from Marycliff High School in 1953 as valedictorian, and received her bachelor's degree in education from Gonzaga University in 1957. She would later obtain a master's degree in counseling from Gonzaga University as well. On December 28, 1959, she married Andrew O'Meara, an officer in the U.S. Army, and for the next thirty years devoted herself to raising four children, Andrew, Katherine, Stephen, and Patrick, as she accompanied her husband to his military duty stations throughout Europe and the continental U.S. Ellie was known for her sweet and kind disposition. She loved teaching and working with children. She taught Montessori school to her own children, served as an elementary school teacher, and ended her educational career as an elementary school counselor in Fairfax, Virginia. Ellie also loved her Catholic Faith, instilling a deep love for the Church in her four children and 18 grandchildren. As a member of Opus Dei, she dedicated many years of her life to spreading the message that ordinary work is a means of growing in holiness and a place where we can be close to God. Ellie was preceded in death by her brothers Fred, Carter, and Dick, and her sisters Helen and Maureen. She is survived by her sister Catherine "Kay" Babcock of Spokane; her son Andrew Pick O'Meara III of Boston, Massachusetts; her daughter Katherine Fraser Cummins of Irving, Texas; her son Stephen Carter O'Meara of Alexandria, Virginia; and her son Patrick Delahanty O'Meara and his wife Desiree, of Northville, Michigan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christian Nathaniel Cummins, Olivia Marie Cummins, Emmanuella Thérèse Cummins, Andrew Pick O'Meara IV, Annette Claire Cummins, Maximilian Augustine O'Meara, Cecelia Aimee Rose Cummins, Heléna Thérèse O'Meara, Tomás Delahanty O'Meara, Brendan Shea O'Meara, Dominic Giles O'Meara, Rhiannon Fae O'Meara, Finnegan Patrick O'Meara, Kai Sophia Maribel O'Meara, Kaiden Fraser O'Meara, Camilla Flannery O'Meara, Karolina Faustina O'Meara and Eleanor Marie-Azelie O'Meara. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 6 o'clock p.m on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church at 428 W. 19th Avenue in Spokane, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m, also at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Donations may be sent to Rosemoor Foundation, P.O. Box 1541, Murray Hill Station, New York, NY 10156-1541.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store