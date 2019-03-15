VELTRI, Eleanor D. (Age 93) Eleanor D. Veltri entered into rest March 12, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born January 1, 1926 to David and Nettie Williams in Oroville, WA. She was employed for nearly 40 years by U.S. West as a service representative and later was active in the Telephone Pioneers of America. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to many places with her friends. Eleanor was a loving and kind mother and grandmother. She is survived by a daughter Diane (Wes) Hickey, Washougal, WA and grandchildren Mackenzie and Sierra; a sister Doris Rubini of California and sister-in-law Janet Veltri of Spokane, WA; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters Adeline Kerkow and Lila Mae Barker. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Hennessey Rose Chapel. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. Please visit Eleanor's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary