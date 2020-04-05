Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Sheard) HOLMES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLMES, Eleanor (Sheard ) Eleanor Holmes, passed away April 1, 2020 at home. She was born January 4, 1940 in Hamilton, Montana to William John and Margaret Emily (Buie) Sheard. Was the youngest of 11 children. She graduated from Freeman High School in 1958. In 1994 she graduated from Spokane Community College, made the Dean list in 1993. She lived her childhood in Mica. WA. As an adult she lived in Spokane. Moved to Tekoa, in 1976 living there for over 40 years, in 2015 she moved to Spokane. Eleanor enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, building projects and making baby quilts. Her biggest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren, her family, and companionship with her dog, Ginger. We would like to give a special thanks to Melissa Groom being her wonderful and loving care giver to her Grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Dan) Kiddoo of Spokane, Deborah (Duane) Groom of Tekoa, Susan (Mike) McCullough of Mukelito and Anna (Shawn) Fitzpatrick of Port Orchard; grandsons Jeremiah, Brian, Mike Jr. and Shane; granddaughters Rebecca, Katherine, Kassandra, Kimberly and Melissa. Her brothers Walter (Joanne) Sheard and Donald (Elsie) Sheard both of Spokane. Preceded in death by her parents, numerous brothers and sisters, a son Robert Rowley and a grandson Scott Groom. Private burial will be at Pines Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, April 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation can be to "Meals on Wheels" or "MultiCare Health Foundation".

