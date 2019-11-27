Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor M. "Ellie" ADAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ADAMS, Eleanor M. "Ellie" Eleanor "Ellie" M. Adams, passed away peacefully, at her home at Touchmark on the South Hill, on October 25,2019. Her faith in Jesus was the foundation of who she was and family and friends meant the world to her. The evening before she passed, she "hosted" 15 family members and two of her "grand dogs". As she had been over the years, she was the center of attention, talking, laughing, singing, sharing stories and sharing bites of Halloween candy with her great grandchildren. Ellie's husband Bob, the love of her life, passed away on March 8, 2019, also at Touchmark. July 19, 2019 would have been their 67th wedding anniversary, and now they are back together. Ellie and Bob were well loved by the staff of Touchmark, during their short two year residency. The Adams family will always be grateful for the care and compassion extended to Ellie and Bob and for the warm friendships developed over the past two years. The family will celebrate Ellie's life with a memorial service at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, in Spokane, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11 AM. After the first of the year, we will have another, longer notice, to share more about this amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019

