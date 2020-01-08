Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Mary "Ellie" ADAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ADAMS, Eleanor Mary "Ellie" Eleanor Mary Mellish was born on May 12, 1930 in Tacoma Washington to Albert Henry and Lois Yvonne Mellish, becoming the younger sister to Robert Wiley Mellish. Eleanor joined the saints in heaven this past October 25, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Born and raised in Tacoma, Eleanor grew up attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1948, traveled across the state to attend Washington State College and pledged Chi Omega sorority. Eleanor majored in music through her junior year and graduated with a degree in social work in 1952. Eleanor was introduced by friends to Bob Adams and they were married in Tacoma on July 19, 1952. After stops in Texas and Puget Sound with the Army, Ellie and Bob settled in Spokane, WA in 1954. In Spokane, Ellie and Bob raised and loved four children. She encouraged and supported her kids and their variety of activities throughout their childhood. Hospitality, caring about others and making people feel welcome was important to Ellie and came naturally to her. She loved music and encouraged the same love of music in her children. She always had a song in her heart and shared it through the many organizations in which she, Bob and the children were involved. Ellie and Bob built a house in 1956 on the South Hill in Spokane where they remained for 61 years. They made deep friendships in the neighborhood and at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Ellie kept her neighbor friendships for life; meeting with them once a month, even as the group aged and their lives changed. Ellie and Bob loved to travel and enjoyed it even more when joined by friends and family. Their love of travel led them on many memorable trips worldwide. Ellie, Bob and John and Joann Happy looked forward to their February Hawaii visits which spanned 45 years. They shared adventures in multiple locales but especially loved Napili Kai. In 1996, Ellie and Bob hosted their family (19 members in all) on a Christmas cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. True to character, Ellie ensured family made time for one another through trips and annual extended family reunions. Ellie and Bob moved into Touchmark in October 2017 marking a life change from care givers to care receivers. After 66 1/2 years of marriage, Ellie spent seven months at Touchmark without Bob, adjusting, praying and supporting her family. Hosting one last party in October, Ellie visited with her best friends: Eileen, Janice and John, Father Bill Osborne, Touchmark care givers and extended family. They shared stories, songs, laughs, Halloween candy, but most of all family and togetherness. Ellie was ever faithful to God, ever faithful to her husband and to her children. Her faith in Jesus was the foundation of who she was, and family and friends meant the world to her. Ellie is survived by her four children Bob (Nancy) of Spokane, Jannie (Steve) of Redmond, WA, Kathy (Jim) of Surprise, AZ, Carrie (Matt) of Vancouver, WA; nine grandchildren: Ryan (McKenna), Andrew (Chanel), Tyler (Gabby), Carolyn (Ryan), Joel (Kanani), Kelsey (Tanner), Meridith (Steven), Nicholas and Rachel; and 10 great-grandchildren. All of them loved their mom, grandma and great-grandma for all that she gave and taught them and cannot wait to see her again someday. Many thanks to the staff of Touchmark for the loving care provided to Ellie over the past two years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5720 S. Perry Street, Spokane, WA at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Stephen's Altar Guild and/or Father Bill's Discretionary Fund.

ADAMS, Eleanor Mary "Ellie" Eleanor Mary Mellish was born on May 12, 1930 in Tacoma Washington to Albert Henry and Lois Yvonne Mellish, becoming the younger sister to Robert Wiley Mellish. Eleanor joined the saints in heaven this past October 25, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Born and raised in Tacoma, Eleanor grew up attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1948, traveled across the state to attend Washington State College and pledged Chi Omega sorority. Eleanor majored in music through her junior year and graduated with a degree in social work in 1952. Eleanor was introduced by friends to Bob Adams and they were married in Tacoma on July 19, 1952. After stops in Texas and Puget Sound with the Army, Ellie and Bob settled in Spokane, WA in 1954. In Spokane, Ellie and Bob raised and loved four children. She encouraged and supported her kids and their variety of activities throughout their childhood. Hospitality, caring about others and making people feel welcome was important to Ellie and came naturally to her. She loved music and encouraged the same love of music in her children. She always had a song in her heart and shared it through the many organizations in which she, Bob and the children were involved. Ellie and Bob built a house in 1956 on the South Hill in Spokane where they remained for 61 years. They made deep friendships in the neighborhood and at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Ellie kept her neighbor friendships for life; meeting with them once a month, even as the group aged and their lives changed. Ellie and Bob loved to travel and enjoyed it even more when joined by friends and family. Their love of travel led them on many memorable trips worldwide. Ellie, Bob and John and Joann Happy looked forward to their February Hawaii visits which spanned 45 years. They shared adventures in multiple locales but especially loved Napili Kai. In 1996, Ellie and Bob hosted their family (19 members in all) on a Christmas cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. True to character, Ellie ensured family made time for one another through trips and annual extended family reunions. Ellie and Bob moved into Touchmark in October 2017 marking a life change from care givers to care receivers. After 66 1/2 years of marriage, Ellie spent seven months at Touchmark without Bob, adjusting, praying and supporting her family. Hosting one last party in October, Ellie visited with her best friends: Eileen, Janice and John, Father Bill Osborne, Touchmark care givers and extended family. They shared stories, songs, laughs, Halloween candy, but most of all family and togetherness. Ellie was ever faithful to God, ever faithful to her husband and to her children. Her faith in Jesus was the foundation of who she was, and family and friends meant the world to her. Ellie is survived by her four children Bob (Nancy) of Spokane, Jannie (Steve) of Redmond, WA, Kathy (Jim) of Surprise, AZ, Carrie (Matt) of Vancouver, WA; nine grandchildren: Ryan (McKenna), Andrew (Chanel), Tyler (Gabby), Carolyn (Ryan), Joel (Kanani), Kelsey (Tanner), Meridith (Steven), Nicholas and Rachel; and 10 great-grandchildren. All of them loved their mom, grandma and great-grandma for all that she gave and taught them and cannot wait to see her again someday. Many thanks to the staff of Touchmark for the loving care provided to Ellie over the past two years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5720 S. Perry Street, Spokane, WA at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Stephen's Altar Guild and/or Father Bill's Discretionary Fund. Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close