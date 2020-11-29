LIEZEN, Eleanor Muriel (Age 87) Elly was born 29 January 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to Clyde and Zada Hull, the youngest of seven children. Elly died of cancer in Spokane, WA, 18 November 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Dearborn and Big Rapids, Michigan, where she was a high school cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. Elly married Richard Liezen 17 June 1950, settling at first in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where son, David Liezen (wife Joy) and daughter, Kathleen (husband Greg Davison), were born. Dick began a lifelong career in pharmacy. They relocated to Spokane in 1955, where Dick became a business partner with Jerry Kopet at North Hill Pharmacy. While Dick opened and ran 5 Mile Pharmacy, daughters Elizabeth (husband Craig MacDonald) and Nancy Liezen (ex-husband Gene Villa) were born. Elly was active in Spokane's pharmacy auxiliary, as well as in the Spokane International Exchange Council, hosting university students from several nations at dinners and in her home. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, was a dedicated deacon, and sang solos and in choir at Shadle Park and Northwood Presbyterian churches. She also nurtured a love of the arts in her children. Elly volunteered in political campaigns, and worked as a bank teller and in retail in Spokane. While raising her son and daughters, Elly redecorated her homes, took up knitting, crochet and sewing, retained skill in ice skating and enjoyed following many types of sports, especially the Dodgers, Mariners and Gonzaga basketball. Dick died in 2002, well into their 53rd year of marriage. Her surviving sister, Wilma Bowman, considered Elly her best friend. Elly is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. To those who loved her, Elly will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who taught her children to care for others and to aspire to the resourcefulness and perseverance she was known for. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice of Spokane (in particular, Julie and Alisan) for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horizon Hospice of Spokane. Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory assisting.



