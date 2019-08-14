Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanore SKOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SKOK, Eleanore Eleanore was born to Richard Emmett Moses and Harriet Louise Van Debergh on January 10, 1918 in Toppenish, WA and passed away on August 10, 2019. She was 101 years old. She lived in Kirkland, WA until she was 10 years old. Her family then moved to Red River, ID, where her father was the first District Ranger in Elk City, Nez Perce National Forest. Eleanore's mother taught her at the Red River School, which was a one room log cabin that they lived in for a time. Eleanore graduated from high school when she was 12 years old. In 1931 she met her soon-to-be husband Louis Skok, at a dance at the Red River School House. They fell in love and were married in 1933 and celebrated 60 years of marriage until Louis passed away in 1993. She was an only child and was thrilled to becoming a part of a large family, with Louis being the oldest of 15 children. When Eleanore was 25 years old she received a full scholarship to the Julliard School of Music in New York City. She was an exceptionally talented dramatic soprano gaining recognition amongst her peers and critics. At the end of her tenure at Julliard she won the Lucius Pryor Award, a nationally acclaimed contest, resulting in touring the Midwest. Even with all the fantastic opportunities Eleanore had in front of her she made the decision to return home to raise and support her family. She continued performing locally in Spokane for years delighting the community, starring in countless plays, operas, concerts and symphonies. Together Eleanore and Louis lived a full life, sharing their love with their family. Eleanore is preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis, son Richard, daughter-in-law Georgine, granddaughter Annette Suzanne and great-grandson John Richard Bowley. She is survived by her children, Nicholas, Peter (Jessica) and Sandra, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be at Hennessey from 12p-5p on Tuesday, August 20 and Rosary to follow at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes at 10am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Reception following 11am-1pm at the Cathedral and a graveside service will be held 2:30pm at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 3161 Church Rd, Valley, WA 99181. To share memories and condolences; please visit her tribute page,

