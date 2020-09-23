FOWLER, Eli Sherwood III "Woody" (Age 75) Eli Sherwood Fowler III, "Woody", age 75, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away at The Schneidmiller House in August 2020. Eli was born in 1945 in Kingman, Arizona to Eli Fowler Jr. and Joan (Graves) Fowler. As a child, Eli and his family had moved around before settling in Maryland where he would begin college. During college he enrolled in the United States Army and served over two years in Vietnam. After returning from war he continued his education and obtained his bachelor's degree. During this time Eli married his first wife Elizabeth, and they had one daughter Corrine. They moved to the Spokane area together in 1978. Eli married his second wife Margaret in the early 1980's and would later divorce her in the mid 1980's. In 1994 he married his third wife Esther Evalynn "Lynn" Burrell. Throughout this time Eli would work as a sales service representative throughout the Spokane, Washington and Post Falls, Idaho locations. Eli loved animals especially his rescue dogs and cats. He was also an avid stamp collector!! In the colder months he would enjoy building WWII model airplanes. Eli is survived by his wife Lynn of Post Falls, Idaho, daughter Corrine (Jason) Hede of Georgia, step children Les (Amaryah) LaFleur of Nebraska, Aric or Colfax, Washington, LaDisa (Mike) Allen of Otis Orchards, Washington, brother Kevin (Mona) Fowler, a sister, as well as two grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and two step-great- grandchildren. Eli was preceded in death by his mother Joan, father Eli, brother Robin, and step-grandson Gerrin LaFleur. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 2 PM at The Halfway House in Troy, Montana (14891 Bull Lake Rd., Troy, MT 59935).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store