JOHNSON, Elinor Ann Passed away April 27, 2019. Elinor Ann Johnson, daughter of Rudy and Cordula (Horn) Messner, was born on July 3, 1937. She grew up on the family farm near Georgetown, MN. Elinor attended a one-room country school through grade 8 and graduated from Oak Grove Lutheran High School in 1954. She was a graduate of Moorhead (MN) State Teachers' College (MSUM). After her marriage to Gary Johnson on August 15, 1959, the couple resided in Crookston, MN. Elinor and Gary moved to Washington in 1962 and resided in several communities in Eastern Washington, finally settling in Spokane. Elinor was a longtime employee of the CPA firm LeMaster & Daniels. Elinor and her family enjoyed camping, traveling, and their home on Lake Coeur d'Alene. Elinor was preceded in death by her son Shannon, husband Gary, and her parents. She is survived by her son Mitchell; sisters Rhonda Viewer and Gloria Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, 13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216 followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Terrance at 12:30. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutherhaven Ministries or Advent Lutheran Church. SCHANZENBACH FUNERAL HOME, FAIRFIELD, WA. Online guest book at

